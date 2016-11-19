5 dishes that spotlight sweet potatoes

Vegetable tempura
Zenshin, South Point
Sweet potatoes get the crisp-batter treatment along with eggplant and avocado, $7.
Smashed sweet potatoes
The Angry Butcher, Sam’s Town
With a shot of bourbon, these creamy potatoes serve as a side for the restaurant’s signature steaks, $6.
Eggs Benedict Arnold
Bronze Cafe at The Market
Shredded sweet-potato cakes are the base for two over-easy eggs or tofu scramble with julienned poblano and jalapeno peppers and roasted mushrooms, topped with a sweet corn sauce, pico de gallo and toasted pepitas, $11 during brunch, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Sweet potato gnocchi
Table 10, Palazzo
Delicate pillows are topped with braised rabbit, brown butter, lemon, sage, Parmesan cheese and toasted hazelnuts, $16.
Dusted Sweet Spuds
Cafe 6, Palms
French fry-cut sweet potatoes are fried, dusted with cinnamon-sugar and drizzled with maple syrup, $6.95.
