5 dishes that spotlight sweet potatoes

Vegetable tempura

Zenshin, South Point

Sweet potatoes get the crisp-batter treatment along with eggplant and avocado, $7.

Smashed sweet potatoes

The Angry Butcher, Sam’s Town

With a shot of bourbon, these creamy potatoes serve as a side for the restaurant’s signature steaks, $6.

Eggs Benedict Arnold

Bronze Cafe at The Market

Shredded sweet-potato cakes are the base for two over-easy eggs or tofu scramble with julienned poblano and jalapeno peppers and roasted mushrooms, topped with a sweet corn sauce, pico de gallo and toasted pepitas, $11 during brunch, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Sweet potato gnocchi

Table 10, Palazzo

Delicate pillows are topped with braised rabbit, brown butter, lemon, sage, Parmesan cheese and toasted hazelnuts, $16.

Dusted Sweet Spuds

Cafe 6, Palms

French fry-cut sweet potatoes are fried, dusted with cinnamon-sugar and drizzled with maple syrup, $6.95.

