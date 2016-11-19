Posted 

5 dishes that spotlight sweet potatoes

web1_copy_menu-nov18-16_003_7363533.jpgBuy Photo
The Eggs Benedict Arnold is shown at the Bronze Cafe at the Market at 611 Fremont St. in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_menu-nov18-16_003_7363533.jpg
web1_menu-cafe6-nov18-16_7363533.jpg
(Courtesy Cafe 6)

web1_menu-table10-nov18-16_7363533.jpg
(Courtesy Table 10)

web1_menu-angry-nov18-1620161111123020182_7363533.jpg
(courtesy Boyd Gaming)

web1_menu-zenshin-nov18-1620161111135553762_7363533.jpg
(courtesy the South Point)

By HEIDI KNAPP RINELLA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Vegetable tempura

Zenshin, South Point

Sweet potatoes get the crisp-batter treatment along with eggplant and avocado, $7.

Smashed sweet potatoes

The Angry Butcher, Sam’s Town

With a shot of bourbon, these creamy potatoes serve as a side for the restaurant’s signature steaks, $6.

Eggs Benedict Arnold

Bronze Cafe at The Market

Shredded sweet-potato cakes are the base for two over-easy eggs or tofu scramble with julienned poblano and jalapeno peppers and roasted mushrooms, topped with a sweet corn sauce, pico de gallo and toasted pepitas, $11 during brunch, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Sweet potato gnocchi

Table 10, Palazzo

Delicate pillows are topped with braised rabbit, brown butter, lemon, sage, Parmesan cheese and toasted hazelnuts, $16.

Dusted Sweet Spuds

Cafe 6, Palms

French fry-cut sweet potatoes are fried, dusted with cinnamon-sugar and drizzled with maple syrup, $6.95.

If you have suggestions for On the Menu, please contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

 