5 Las Vegas restaurants that are going big for the holidays

Goose Goose Duck
China Poblano, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Foie gras, a salted egg yolk, mandarin orange segments and a sesame tuile are enfolded in bao dough, $13.88.
Veal shank
Crush, MGM Grand
Hanukkah tradition is reflected by a braised veal shank served with apple latkes and horseradish sour cream, $26.
Lobster and shrimp pasta
Brio Tuscan Grille, Town Square and Tivoli Village
Fresh angel hair pasta is tossed in a spicy cream sauce with capers, shrimp and sweet red peppers and topped with a broiled lobster tail, $25.95 through Dec. 29.
Tamales
Cantina Laredo, Tivoli Village
A long-standing Mexican Christmas Eve tradition, the tamales must be ordered at least six hours before pickup, $16.95 a dozen.
Ostras con Bellota
Jaleo, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
A Rappahannock oyster topped with bellota lardo and Royal Osetra caviar is part of the restaurant’s New Year’s Eve tasting menu, $130.
If you have suggestions for On the Menu, please contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.