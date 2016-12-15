5 Las Vegas restaurants that are going big for the holidays

Goose Goose Duck

China Poblano, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Foie gras, a salted egg yolk, mandarin orange segments and a sesame tuile are enfolded in bao dough, $13.88.

Veal shank

Crush, MGM Grand

Hanukkah tradition is reflected by a braised veal shank served with apple latkes and horseradish sour cream, $26.

Lobster and shrimp pasta

Brio Tuscan Grille, Town Square and Tivoli Village

Fresh angel hair pasta is tossed in a spicy cream sauce with capers, shrimp and sweet red peppers and topped with a broiled lobster tail, $25.95 through Dec. 29.

Tamales

Cantina Laredo, Tivoli Village

A long-standing Mexican Christmas Eve tradition, the tamales must be ordered at least six hours before pickup, $16.95 a dozen.

Ostras con Bellota

Jaleo, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

A Rappahannock oyster topped with bellota lardo and Royal Osetra caviar is part of the restaurant’s New Year’s Eve tasting menu, $130.

