5 nutty foods to eat in Las Vegas as National Peanut Month ends

Go nuts as National Peanut Month ends

Elvis Waffle

Grand Cafe, Red Rock Resort

The King’s beloved peanut butter and banana flavors are joined by bacon, Nutella, whipped cream and even a cherry on top, $9.99.

Dan Dan Mian

China Poblano, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Hand-cut wheat noodles are served with spicy pork sauce and peanuts, $13.88.

Nutella Squeeze

Crush, MGM Grand

Caramelized peanuts put the crowning touch on this ice-cream sandwich with chocolate whipped cream and Nutella cream, $9.

Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

8 Noodle Bar, Red Rock Resort

The fine noodles are tossed with grilled pork, carrot, cucumber, mint, peanuts and sweet chili and served with a crispy egg roll, $12.

Chocolate PB Crunch Cake

Holsteins Shakes and Buns, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Brownie cake layers support a mixture of salted peanut butter crunch, honey-roasted peanuts, whipped cream, Chick-O-Stick and Holsteins’ Fat Boy mix, $9.

