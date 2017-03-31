5 nutty foods to eat in Las Vegas as National Peanut Month ends

Go nuts as National Peanut Month ends
Elvis Waffle
Grand Cafe, Red Rock Resort
The King’s beloved peanut butter and banana flavors are joined by bacon, Nutella, whipped cream and even a cherry on top, $9.99.
Dan Dan Mian
China Poblano, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Hand-cut wheat noodles are served with spicy pork sauce and peanuts, $13.88.
Nutella Squeeze
Crush, MGM Grand
Caramelized peanuts put the crowning touch on this ice-cream sandwich with chocolate whipped cream and Nutella cream, $9.
Vermicelli Noodle Bowl
8 Noodle Bar, Red Rock Resort
The fine noodles are tossed with grilled pork, carrot, cucumber, mint, peanuts and sweet chili and served with a crispy egg roll, $12.
Chocolate PB Crunch Cake
Holsteins Shakes and Buns, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Brownie cake layers support a mixture of salted peanut butter crunch, honey-roasted peanuts, whipped cream, Chick-O-Stick and Holsteins’ Fat Boy mix, $9.
Find more of Heidi Knapp Rinella’s stories at www.reviewjournal.com and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.