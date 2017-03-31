5 picks for dining in Las Vegas this weekend

Be their guest

The Batali &Bastianich Hospitality Group will launch its first guest chef dinner series at 7 p.m. Saturday at Carnevino at the Palazzo. Guest chef Cesare Casella has the award-winning restaurants Salumeria Rosi, Maremma and Beppe in New York and is an expert in Italian charcuterie. The five-course dinner, with an entree of pork T-bones, loin chops and country ribs from Heritage Foods USA in Brooklyn, New York, is $150 inclusive. For tickets, visit cesarecasella.splashthat.com.

Rockies at the Grand

Dishes such as ground-bison sliders, Colorado lamb and crispy river trout will represent a taste of the Centennial State at the next Culinary Road Trip dinner at Freedom Beat at the Downtown Grand. It’ll start at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and is $35; visit eventbrite.com.

Doing it his way

Theo Schoenegger, executive chef of Sinatra at Encore, and Frank Sinatra’s granddaughter A.J. Lambert will present an interactive workshop on handmade pasta and preparing it Frank’s way at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the restaurant. It’s $125 inclusive; call 702-770-7070.

Grab the bull by the tail

The bottlings of Andrew Hill Winery will be featured in a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bazaar Meat at SLS Las Vegas. Rabo de Toro, or bull’s-tail stew, will be the entree of the six-course dinner. It’s $165, plus tax and tip; call 702-761-7610 or email bazaarmeat@slslasvegas.com.

Drinking (and eating) Down Under

A Tour of Australia is the theme of a winemaker dinner scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Bistro 57 at the Aliante in North Las Vegas. It’s $95, plus tax and tip; call 702-692-7265.