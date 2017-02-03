5 places to dine in Las Vegas this week

Mr. Chow

Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace is celebrating its first anniversary by reintroducing Beijing shredded pork, which will be available through Feb. 28. The dish — pork stir-fried in sweet bean paste, topped with Chinese leeks and served with lotus leaf buns — is $38.90 (serving two), which probably is a little more than it was on opening day at the original Mr. Chow in London in 1968.

Smackin’ with sommeliers

Sommelier Smackdown at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill in Downtown Summerlin returns at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with Jenna Boyer of Lupo at Mandalay Bay versus Jason Jones of Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at MGM Grand. Tickets, which are $65, include a three-course dinner with wine pairings, with participants voting for their favorite pairings and the winner advancing to the finals in April.

Pizza! Pizza!

You can get two for the price of one in honor of National Pizza Day on Thursday at Flour & Barley Brick Oven Pizza at The Linq. Buy one specialty pizza for more than $16 and you can get a free personal-size Margherita pizza free. Specialty pizzas include spicy shrimp, with cherry peppers and chili oil, and butternut squash, with caramelized onions, spinach and goat cheese.

For Toms and other T’s

Tom’s Urban at New York-New York is celebrating its second anniversary with Tom Turns Two, through Feb. 28. Anyone with a first name that begins with T can get 50 percent off their individual check all month. Among the celebration specials are the Birthday Urban Pop Tart, a flaky crust with various fillings, topped with birthday sprinkles.

Big, big beer fest

Tickets are on sale for the Great Vegas Festival of Beer, scheduled for April 7 and 8 in downtown Las Vegas. The festival, which started in 2011 with 2,000 in attendance, expects 10,000 people this year and has expanded to two days, with more than 500 tastings of craft beers from 110 breweries. For tickets and details, go to www.greatvegasbeer.com.