5 cups of tea to get on the Las Vegas Strip

Afternoon tea

Ri Ra, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place

An assortment of teas is offered along with finger sandwiches, freshly baked fruit scones with fresh cream and Irish preserves, plus miniature desserts such as napoleons, raspberry roulade, fruit tartlets and chocolate-dipped macaroons , $22, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Pu-Erh Tea

China Poblano, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Available in Ancient Trees and Chrysanthemum varieties, pu-erh is a fermented tea produced in the Yunnan province of China, $8.88 each.

Crimson Berry Tea

The Perq, SLS Las Vegas

A lively harmony of hibiscus, elderberries, grapes, currants and rooibos creates a fruity tea with a deep red color, $3 for 12 ounces or $4 for 20.

Tea service

Alize, Palms

Small-batch, specially sourced teas from China and India are part of the complete tea service that’s available with any meal, $10.

Afternoon tea

Tea Lounge, Mandarin Oriental

The selection of teas (including a proprietary custom black tea blend with orange and mandarin flavors and light vanilla undertones) is served with tea sandwiches and pastries, $38, noon, 2 and 4 p.m. daily.

If you have suggestions for On the Menu, please contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.