5 ways to celebrate National Milk Day on Wednesday

Some pour it over cereal, some sip it with a warm chocolate chip cookie and some chug it straight from the bottle.

Either way, milk often complements life’s little indulgences. And whether you prefer your milk to be of the soy, almond, cashew, coconut, hemp, goat, chocolate or classic variety, there’s more than one way to enjoy it on National Milk Day on Wednesday.

Nut Milks

The Juice Standard at Cosmopolitan offers a full menu of nut milks made with almonds, Brazil nuts and cashews. Their Bee Happy is made with a blend of alkaline water, coconut water, cashews, Brazil nuts, walnuts, local honey, cacao, vanilla bean and pink Himalayan salt.

Could my Sunday "bee" any sweeter! #BeeHappy #BeeVibrant @thejuicestandard @intuitivejuicer @theempathicjuicer @dlxvrsn @culinarietherapie A photo posted by Creative Casanova (@lord.hancock) on Dec 6, 2015 at 11:56am PST

Milk Tea

The Taiwanese drink is often made with a dark tea base and mixed or shaken with milk and sometimes boba. Kung Fu Tea offers ten varieties of the cold sweetened drink including Taro Milk Green Tea and Coffee Milk Tea. Their creamy coconut milk tea is made with coconut flavor, non-dairy milk, black tea and water.

Now is not the time to throw in the towel. We must keep our #KungFuSpirit high, for the #holidays are drawing near! #kungfutea #kungfufighting #nevergiveup @basicandhungry_ A photo posted by Kung Fu Tea (@kungfuteausa) on Dec 13, 2016 at 1:42pm PST

Cereal Milk

Milk Bar opened at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Dec. 30, just in time for National Milk Day. Their Cereal Milk is made with milk, cornflakes, brown sugar and a pinch of salt. It’s blended taste like the milk at the bottom of a bowl of cereal.

there's milk, and then there's #cerealmilk! ( @ejgetts) A photo posted by milk bar (@milkbarstore) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:29am PST

Bam-Boozled Shakes

Holstein’s Shakes and Buns at The Cosmopolitan serves up big, extravagant shakes. Bonus: they’re made with alcohol. Their Drunken Monkey shake is made with hazelnut liqueur, malt, banana, Reese’s peanut butter cups, Chick-O-Stick, banana Laffy Taffy, vanilla frosting and Reese’s Pieces.

Your diet can start in 2017. #BamBoozledShakes #Vegas #vegaseats #dessert #donutscookiesandcream #instafood #foodies #foodporn #vegasdining #myfab5 #yougottaeatthis A photo posted by Holsteins Shakes and Buns (@holsteinslv) on Dec 28, 2016 at 3:34pm PST

Juiced Milks

Pressed for Juice is a local Las Vegas juicer that serves up fresh juices made with organic and locally grown ingredients. Their nut and coconut blends include Coco Crack made with coconut water and coconut meat and Dos Leches made with water, almond, hazelnut, date, vanilla bean, maple syrup and lava salt.

