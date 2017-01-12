5 ways to celebrate National Milk Day on Wednesday

Some pour it over cereal, some sip it with a warm chocolate chip cookie and some chug it straight from the bottle.
Either way, milk often complements life’s little indulgences. And whether you prefer your milk to be of the soy, almond, cashew, coconut, hemp, goat, chocolate or classic variety, there’s more than one way to enjoy it on National Milk Day on Wednesday.
Nut Milks
The Juice Standard at Cosmopolitan offers a full menu of nut milks made with almonds, Brazil nuts and cashews. Their Bee Happy is made with a blend of alkaline water, coconut water, cashews, Brazil nuts, walnuts, local honey, cacao, vanilla bean and pink Himalayan salt.
Milk Tea
The Taiwanese drink is often made with a dark tea base and mixed or shaken with milk and sometimes boba. Kung Fu Tea offers ten varieties of the cold sweetened drink including Taro Milk Green Tea and Coffee Milk Tea. Their creamy coconut milk tea is made with coconut flavor, non-dairy milk, black tea and water.
Cereal Milk
Milk Bar opened at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Dec. 30, just in time for National Milk Day. Their Cereal Milk is made with milk, cornflakes, brown sugar and a pinch of salt. It’s blended taste like the milk at the bottom of a bowl of cereal.
Bam-Boozled Shakes
Holstein’s Shakes and Buns at The Cosmopolitan serves up big, extravagant shakes. Bonus: they’re made with alcohol. Their Drunken Monkey shake is made with hazelnut liqueur, malt, banana, Reese’s peanut butter cups, Chick-O-Stick, banana Laffy Taffy, vanilla frosting and Reese’s Pieces.
Juiced Milks
Pressed for Juice is a local Las Vegas juicer that serves up fresh juices made with organic and locally grown ingredients. Their nut and coconut blends include Coco Crack made with coconut water and coconut meat and Dos Leches made with water, almond, hazelnut, date, vanilla bean, maple syrup and lava salt.
