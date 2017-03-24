5 ways to satisfy your chocolate craving in Las Vegas

Chocolate. Because you can.

Chocolate layer cake

Sundance Grill, Silverton

Five layers of chocolate cake are interspersed with buttercream chocolate filling, $7.

Chocolate Espresso Coconut “Cheesecake”

Bronze Cafe at The Center and The Market

Vegan and gluten-free, it’s made with a crema made of cashews, coconut oil, raw cacao and agave nectar on a crust of dates and almonds, $4.25 per slice or $45 for a whole, which serves 12 to 18.

Chocolate layer cake

The Barrymore, Royal Resort

It’s finished with milk chocolate feuilletine clusters, vanilla ice cream and dark chocolate sauce, $8.50.

Cannoli

Hyde Bellagio, Bellagio

A thin, crispy shell is filled with ricotta cheese, chocolate and orange, $8.

Mile High Dutch Chocolate Layer Cake

Cafe Americano, Caesars Palace

The multilayer cake is served with bourbon caramel sauce and vanilla bean whipped cream, $16.

