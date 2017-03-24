5 ways to satisfy your chocolate craving in Las Vegas

Chocolate. Because you can.
Chocolate layer cake
Sundance Grill, Silverton
Five layers of chocolate cake are interspersed with buttercream chocolate filling, $7.
Chocolate Espresso Coconut “Cheesecake”
Bronze Cafe at The Center and The Market
Vegan and gluten-free, it’s made with a crema made of cashews, coconut oil, raw cacao and agave nectar on a crust of dates and almonds, $4.25 per slice or $45 for a whole, which serves 12 to 18.
Chocolate layer cake
The Barrymore, Royal Resort
It’s finished with milk chocolate feuilletine clusters, vanilla ice cream and dark chocolate sauce, $8.50.
Cannoli
Hyde Bellagio, Bellagio
A thin, crispy shell is filled with ricotta cheese, chocolate and orange, $8.
Mile High Dutch Chocolate Layer Cake
Cafe Americano, Caesars Palace
The multilayer cake is served with bourbon caramel sauce and vanilla bean whipped cream, $16.
If you have suggestions for On the Menu, please contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.