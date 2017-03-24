Posted 

5 ways to satisfy your chocolate craving in Las Vegas

The chocolate espresso coconut vegan cheesecake at the Bronze Cafe on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Chocolate layer cake from The Barrymore (Courtesy)

Mile High Dutch Chocolate Layer Cake (courtesy Cafe Americano)

Cannoli (courtesy Hyde Bellagio)

Chocolate layer cake (courtesy Silverton)

By HEIDI KNAPP RINELLA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Chocolate. Because you can.

Chocolate layer cake

Sundance Grill, Silverton

Five layers of chocolate cake are interspersed with buttercream chocolate filling, $7.

Chocolate Espresso Coconut “Cheesecake”

Bronze Cafe at The Center and The Market

Vegan and gluten-free, it’s made with a crema made of cashews, coconut oil, raw cacao and agave nectar on a crust of dates and almonds, $4.25 per slice or $45 for a whole, which serves 12 to 18.

Chocolate layer cake

The Barrymore, Royal Resort

It’s finished with milk chocolate feuilletine clusters, vanilla ice cream and dark chocolate sauce, $8.50.

Cannoli

Hyde Bellagio, Bellagio

A thin, crispy shell is filled with ricotta cheese, chocolate and orange, $8.

Mile High Dutch Chocolate Layer Cake

Cafe Americano, Caesars Palace

The multilayer cake is served with bourbon caramel sauce and vanilla bean whipped cream, $16.

If you have suggestions for On the Menu, please contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

 