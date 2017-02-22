6 places to go to get ready for Mardi Gras

Whether you call it Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday or Pancake Day, it’s the day before Lent begins, which means it’ll be this Tuesday.

The name came from the consumption of fatty, rich foods on the final day before the austerity of Lent. Hence the Polish tradition of paczki (pronounced poonch-kee), rich filled doughnuts that prompt long lines at bakeries in some parts of the Midwest. In Las Vegas, the Polish Deli at 5900 W. Charleston Blvd. plans to have raspberry and mixed-fruit paczki from Thursday through Tuesday.

New Orleans tradition King Cake will be available here, too, at Freed’s Bakery at 9815 S. Eastern Ave. from Thursday until Tuesday. They’re $24.95 and come in cinnamon-sugar, sweet cheese or almond flavors. For other dates or to ensure availability, order online at shop.freedsbakery.com. NOLA tradition requires that a small plastic baby be buried in each cake; the person who finds it either has to give the next party or buy the next King Cake, depending on your social group. Freed’s will make them with a baby, without or with a separate baby.

King Cake has been available at Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen since Jan. 5, which is the beginning of the Mardi Gras season. On Tuesday, the restaurants at 241 W. Charleston Blvd. and 1220 N. Town Center Drive also will have crawfish, drink specials and drawings and, promises owner Lola Pokorny, lots of beads.

Beads also will be on the menu Tuesday at Zydeco Po-Boys at 616 E. Carson Ave., along with shrimp etouffee.

Freedom Beat at the Downtown Grand will celebrate New Orleans as part of its “Culinary Road Trip” series March 1 with Antoine’s Oysters Rockefeller, sausage gumbo, a crawfish boil, shrimp and grits and Bananas Foster. It’s $35; for tickets, go to eventbrite.com.

And The Oyster Bar at Sunset Station has some extra Big Easy flavor, this week through Tuesday. They’re serving crawfish pies, blackened red snapper meuniere with crawfish tails, crabmeat and shrimp, and King Cakes.

“And I’m sure we’ll be handing out some Mardi Gras beads with the King Cakes,” said Britt Beeland, room chef.

Beeland points out that both he and his sous chef, Joshua Williams, are NOLA natives.

“So you have two New Orleans guys running the oyster bar,” Beeland said.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.