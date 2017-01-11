Blaze Pizza is giving away free pizza on Friday in Las Vegas

To celebrate the opening of its fourth Southern Nevada location, Blaze Pizza will give away free pizza on Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the new restaurant at 7160 N. Durango Blvd. near the Smith’s Grocery Store at Montecito Marketplace.

All locals who like or follow Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram will receive a free build-your-own pizza.

The new restaurant will also feature “simple salads” which are made from scratch throughout the day and new cane sugar sodas.

Blaze Pizza initially debuted in Nevada in May 2015. They are also located at 10520 South Eastern Ave., 6211 N Decatur Blvd. and 673 Mall Ring Circle.

