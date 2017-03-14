Posted 

Blaze Pizza offering $3.14 pizza for Pi Day

A custom-made pie is shown at Blaze Pizza, 10520 S. Eastern Ave. (Caitlyn Belcher/View)

Blaze Pizza's first Nevada location is shown at 10520 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson. A North Las Vegas location is planned to open soon at 6211 N. Decatur Blvd. (Lisa Valentine/View) (Click for more photos)

Blaze Pizza staff members assemble custom pies at the Henderson restaurant, 10520 S. Eastern Ave. (Lisa Valentine/View)

By JANNA KAREL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Happy Pi Day!

While math nerds may have March 14 (3.14) circled on their calendars, the rest of us can celebrate with more conventional forms of pie.

Blaze Pizza is celebrating all day by offering pizza pies for $3.14 at all locations.

The fast-casual eatery allows guests to customize one of many signature pizzas or create their own for about $8.

Blaze Pizza initially debuted in Nevada in May 2015. They have four locations in Southern Nevada at 10520 South Eastern Ave., 6211 N Decatur Blvd., 7160 N. Durango Dr and 673 Mall Ring Circle.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

 