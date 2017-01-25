Posted 

Celebrate Chinese New Year with Hawaiian cookies

web1_bites2-jan25-172017119155939927_7811639.jpg
(courtesy Honolulu Cookie Co.)

web1_bites-jan25-17_7811639.jpg
(courtesy CraftHaus Brewery)

web1_bites3-jan25-17_7811639.jpg
(courtesy Delicacies Jewelry)

By HEIDI KNAPP RINELLA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Celebrate the Lunar New Year Hawaiian-style with a commemorative gift box from Honolulu Cookie Co. The 16 shortbread cookies, in six of the company’s most popular flavors, come in a brown box with a red sleeve with plum blossoms and artwork marking the year of the rooster. It’s $17.95 at the company’s locations in the Grand Canal Shoppes and The Linq Promenade.

Henderson’s CraftHaus Brewery has added two more styles to their collection of canned beers. Belgard, a coffee stout, is made with locally roasted coffee from Vesta Coffee Roasters, and Centerpiece is a soured beer that will be available through the winter, to be switched out with Zitrone Gose for the spring and summer. They’ve also changed the cans from 16 ounces to the more customary 12-ounce size. Belgard and Centerpiece join CraftHaus’ Evocation Saison and Resinate IPA. It’s available at numerous local beer outlets, including many locations on the Strip.

 