Celebrate Pi Day with pie in Las Vegas

The pecan pie at Du-par's on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Suncoast hotel-casino, in Las Vegas.

The pecan pie at Du-par's on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Suncoast hotel-casino, in Las Vegas.

The pecan pie at Du-par's on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Suncoast hotel-casino, in Las Vegas.

The pecan pie at Du-par's on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Suncoast hotel-casino, in Las Vegas.

The pecan pie at Du-par's on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Suncoast hotel-casino, in Las Vegas.

The pecan pie at Du-par's on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Suncoast hotel-casino, in Las Vegas.

The pecan pie at Du-par's on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Suncoast hotel-casino, in Las Vegas.

The pecan pie at Du-par's on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Suncoast hotel-casino, in Las Vegas.

The pecan pie at Du-par's on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Suncoast hotel-casino, in Las Vegas.

By HEIDI KNAPP RINELLA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Have some pie for National Pie Day Tuesday (3.14)

Apple pie

Cafe Fiesta, Fiesta Henderson

This all-American dessert is served with a scoop of ice cream, $4.99.

Chocolate chess pie

Virgil’s Real Barbecue, The Linq

The cocoa-based pie with a creamy custard filling is topped with vanilla ice cream and shaved chocolate, $8.95.

Cinnamon hand pie

Yardbird, The Venetian

Warm brown sugar apple filling is enfolded in flaky pastry and served with house-made vanilla bean ice cream, $10.

Wood-fired apple pie

Heritage Steak, The Mirage

Drunken apples are wrapped in pastry, baked in a wood-burning oven and served with hibiscus tea latte ice cream, $12.

If you have suggestions for On the Menu, please contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

 