Celebrate Pi Day with pie in Las Vegas

Have some pie for National Pie Day Tuesday (3.14)
Apple pie
Cafe Fiesta, Fiesta Henderson
This all-American dessert is served with a scoop of ice cream, $4.99.
Chocolate chess pie
Virgil’s Real Barbecue, The Linq
The cocoa-based pie with a creamy custard filling is topped with vanilla ice cream and shaved chocolate, $8.95.
Cinnamon hand pie
Yardbird, The Venetian
Warm brown sugar apple filling is enfolded in flaky pastry and served with house-made vanilla bean ice cream, $10.
Wood-fired apple pie
Heritage Steak, The Mirage
Drunken apples are wrapped in pastry, baked in a wood-burning oven and served with hibiscus tea latte ice cream, $12.
