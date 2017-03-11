Celebrate Pi Day with pie in Las Vegas

Have some pie for National Pie Day Tuesday (3.14)

Apple pie

Cafe Fiesta, Fiesta Henderson

This all-American dessert is served with a scoop of ice cream, $4.99.

Chocolate chess pie

Virgil’s Real Barbecue, The Linq

The cocoa-based pie with a creamy custard filling is topped with vanilla ice cream and shaved chocolate, $8.95.

Cinnamon hand pie

Yardbird, The Venetian

Warm brown sugar apple filling is enfolded in flaky pastry and served with house-made vanilla bean ice cream, $10.

Wood-fired apple pie

Heritage Steak, The Mirage

Drunken apples are wrapped in pastry, baked in a wood-burning oven and served with hibiscus tea latte ice cream, $12.

