Celebrate the joy of holidays without packing on the pounds

Weight gain seems to be a part of the holiday season nearly as much as Christmas trees or carols. A study published this past September in the New England Journal of Medicine found that Americans, on average, gain about 1.3 pounds. It’s not a lot, but year after year? That’s when you’ll start to notice it. If the packed gyms after the first of the year are any indication, people are concerned about those pounds.

With weight, as with most things in life, it’s easier to be proactive than reactive. Instead of telling you how to lose the weight once the festivities end, we asked registered dietitians about the best ways to keep off the weight.

• Don’t fast in anticipation of a feast or party. Doing so only makes you more likely to overindulge. Instead, eat protein- and fiber-rich foods for breakfast and lunch to stay satisfied and keep from overeating later in the day.

• Stay hydrated. Dietitians recommend drinking at least 16 ounces of water about half an hour before a party or big meal, because it can fill you up and keep you from confusing thirst or dehydration for hunger.

• Slow down. Eat slowly and take a break between servings to let your body digest and become full.

• Be the person who brings the vegetables. That way, you’ll know there’s at least one healthy option at the gathering.

• Make your plate as colorful as possible. Fill at least half your plate with fruits and vegetables, avoiding white foods, which are usually processed carbohydrates or creamy salad dressings.

• Use smaller plates. Studies have shown that using a smaller plate leads you to take less food, and ultimately eat less food.

• Indulge for a day or two — not an entire season. Enjoy the days that you do celebrate, but eat clean for the the other meals.

• Plan what you want to splurge on. Eating well around the holidays doesn’t mean completely restricting your sweets intake. Whether it’s Grandma’s casserole or gingerbread cookies, pick your poison and avoid the rest.