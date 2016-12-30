Celebrate the new year with these five Champagne cocktails

Champagne Supernova

Hash House A Go Go, multiple locations

House-made lemonade, Champagne and white wine are mixed with fresh mint and finished with a lemon wedge and sugar cube, $9.99, or $14.99 for 24 ounces with a Twisted souvenir glass.

Mazel Tov

Crush, MGM Grand

Celebrate the new year and Hanukkah with this cocktail of Lillet Rose, Contratto Aperitif, lemon juice, simple syrup, raspberries and Champagne, $14.

Mirage Spritz

Center Bar, The Mirage

Grey Goose Vodka, Giffard Pamplemousse Liqueur, Chareau Aloe Vera Liqueur, lemon, pomegranate and prosecco are a festive combination, $14.

Truffles & Bees

Bazaar Meat, SLS Las Vegas

Grey Goose La Poire vodka is combined with honey, truffles and lemon juice and fizzed with Champagne, $16.

French 75

Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis, Green Valley Ranch

This classic cocktail named for a World War I howitzer is made with Taittinger Champagne, lemon juice, simple syrup and Hendricks Gin, $16, or $8 during happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. daily.

If you have suggestions for On the Menu, please contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.