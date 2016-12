Those tiny bubbles in the wine — you know, the ones that make you happy, make you feel fine — are only a golden token away if you’re in the 23rd-floor Sky Lobby at Mandarin Oriental on the Strip. Those 21 and older can trade $20 for a token at the front desk and use it in the only Moet & Chandon Champagne vending machine in the United States. And if you like, you can add a golden flute topper to quaff your rose or Imperial Brut right from the bottle.