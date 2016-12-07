Chicago pizzeria Giordano’s to open Dec. 13 at Strip’s Grand Bazaar Shops

Christmas is coming a little early for fans of Chicago’s famed pizzeria Giordano’s — Dec. 13 to be exact.

The legendary pizza shop has announced it will open the doors to its first Las Vegas location at the Strip’s Grand Bazaar Shops on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Located directly above Starbucks, pizza connoisseurs will be able to indulge in Giordano’s signature Chicago-style, stuffed deep dish pizza while enjoying views of the Bellagio’s fountains.

In addition to the 4,000 square foot eatery, Giordano’s will have a separate 1,700-square-foot patio and bar located in the Grand Allée’s main walkway.

Giving diners the full Giordano’s experience, the Las Vegas location will serve the exact same menu as that of its restaurants in the Windy City. Additionally, those craving a late night snack can enjoy a special “Late Night” menu.

According to a spokeswoman, the main restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight with the downstairs patio staying open until 2 a.m.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Find her on Twitter: @caitielilly_