Chick-fil-A hiring workers for Henderson restaurants

The two new Chick-fil-A restaurants in Southern Nevada will open soon and they are looking for workers.

The locations in Henderson will open in January and are now hiring more than 100 full- and part-time team members for each restaurant.

The restaurants at 460 N. Stephanie St., near Warm Springs Road, and 9925 S. Eastern Ave. each have hiring trailers where people can apply.

Chick-fil-A has plans to open eight to 10 locations in Nevada over the next five years, the company said in June. A Las Vegas location at Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive should open in the spring.

The Henderson restaurants will feature indoor seating for 122 guests, a children’s indoor playground and additional outdoor seating.

Along with drive-thru service, customers will be able to order and pay ahead using Chick-fil-A One, the restaurant’s mobile ordering and payment app. The restaurants will be open Monday through Saturday.