Coming soon to Las Vegas Strip — wedding bells at Taco Bell

Starting this summer, lovebirds wanting to tie the knot in Las Vegas will have another wedding venue to chose from — Taco Bell.

Couples visiting Taco Bell’s Cantina flagship on the Las Vegas Strip will be able to say “I do” “Taco Bell-style” with a ceremony in the eatery’s new wedding chapel, the restaurant said in a news release.

Guests can order the $600 “Wedding Package” right off the menu, which includes a plethora of Taco Bell-themed wedding essentials — a garter, bow tie, sauce packet wedding bouquet and champagne flutes — with a full ceremony and officiant.

To top off the big day, the newlyweds will enjoy a Taco 12 Pack and a Cinnabon Delights Wedding Cake. You’ll also get to take home two “Just Married” T-shirts.

“I love that we are taking Taco Bell all the way to wedding bells,” Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer said. “From sauce packet proposals to couples catering their wedding parties and afterparties with Taco Bell, we have known for years that some of our most creative fans have been incorporating Taco Bell into this momentous occasion.

”Now, through our new flagship restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip, couples can come right in and order a wedding off of our menu. In a town known for pulling out all of the stops, we think this will be the most craveable matrimonial experience to ever hit Vegas.”

Although Taco Bell won’t officially begin offering weddings until this summer, the restaurant is offering a chance for one lucky couple to be the first to get married in the new chapel as part of Taco Bell’s Love and Tacos Contest.

