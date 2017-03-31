Convenience, bread among Gridiron Grill’s selling points

Executive chef Joseph Kudrak’s vision for Gridiron Grill was providing affordable food for diners who could catch the action at Red Rock Resort’s sportsbook.

That’s the selling point at the newest dining establishment at the casino, at 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Every menu item, with the exception of one combo item, costs less than $8.

Gridiron Grill opened Feb. 23 and is still in its early stages, but it received positive feedback and heavy traction during the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, Kudrak said. An array of tables and a couple of booths encompass the black-and-white-checkered tile, and patrons can watch the chefs cook up sports-themed dishes.

Gridiron Grill opens at 11 a.m., and sportsbook-goers can enjoy breakfast items all day, including a burrito ($4.99) filled with carnitas, scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack and Oaxaca cheeses, krinkle-cut fries and salsa verde. A breakfast staple is coffee and donuts ($3.99); a cup of coffee is served with house-made cinnamon sugar doughnut holes.

Every pastry Gridiron Grill offers is made through Red Rock’s bakery, such as its chocolate chip cookie ($1.99) and double-fudge chocolate brownie ($2.99).

The portions don’t reflect the price, and that’s a good thing. My dining partner and I ordered the carnitas fries ($4.99) — a large bed of krinkle-cut fries topped with carnitas, salsa verde, onion, cilantro, cheese and sour cream; and the Bubba-Chubby ($6.99) — a half-pound, all-beef hot dog wrapped in bacon and topped with chili, nacho cheese, green onions and fried onion strings.

Gridiron Grill’s best trait is its distinctive approach to sandwiches and burgers. The bread is made with a waffle iron, such as with the Full Court Press Burger ($7.99) — a half-pound bacon cheeseburger panini on a brioche bun, served with cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, pickle and house sauce.

This idea works best with the waffle-grilled cheese sandwich ($6.99) — a three-cheese waffle-pressed sandwich served with a side of tomato soup. Kudrak’s plan was to provide a sandwich that can be used as a soup scooper, containing the soup in the waffle crevices.

If you’re looking for a quick bite while trying to catch a game, Gridiron Grill is an ideal spot.