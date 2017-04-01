Du-Par’s Suncoast temporarily closing due to ownership change

Boyd Gaming has announced that Du-par’s Restaurant and Bakery at the Suncoast will be temporarily closing its doors at the end of the day as it switches ownership. The resort will take over control of the restaurant, which had been part of the popular L.A. chain of the same name. The restaurant will retain the Du-par’s name, but it’s uncertain at this point whether there will be any changes to the menu when it re-opens in early April.

The original Du-par’s opened in 1938 at L.A.’s Farmer’s Market, and its pancakes have attracted a devoted following. Another Las Vegas outpost, at the Golden Gate on Fremont Street, closed in February. For those who want to get one last order of hotcakes or a signature pie before the changeover, the kitchen is expected to remain open until about 11:00 p.m. or midnight tonight.

