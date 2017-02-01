DW Bistro moving forward with opening at World Market Center

With the relocation of DW Bistro to The Gramercy under their belt, owners Bryce Krausman and Dalton Wilson have been moving forward on their location at the World Market Center, previously home to Mundo.

The new DW Kitchen and Bar was open last week for the Las Vegas Market furniture trade show — but only to convention attendees. Now that the doors are closed again, the pair are putting on the final touches. Krausman said the ceilings have been repainted black and gray, the walls are now white and they’ve generally “made it a little bit less Mundo and a bit more DW.” Look for the doors to open, to everyone this time, between mid-March and April 1.

The next component of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ revamped dining program is open for business. Zuma, with locations in London, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Dubai and Miami, is a large, modern space with seating for 210. The decor relies heavily on wood and stone intermingled with glass, making it feel rustic and natural compared to the Cosmo’s more urban components. Founding chef Rainer Becker describes the food as “authentic, but not traditional” Japanese cuisine.

“I lived in Japan for many years,” he said. “And I found, in the beginning, that the food was very bland. Because if you come from the Western world, where everything is spiced up, and you go to Japan, where everything is very mellow and very subtly flavored, you feel that the food is very bland. But after a few months of living there, my palate changed and appreciated the flavors more.” So at Zuma, he basically takes Japanese flavor profiles and combinations and amps them up for American palates (except on nigiri sushi, where he’s more of a purist). The chef has also introduced an ambitious Japanese whiskey program and serves more playful drinks, such as the fish in a bag: a gin and tonic served in a plastic bag.

Bazaar Meat at SLS Las Vegas has been added to the list of AAA Four Diamond Award-winning restaurants, along with 18 local veterans. The city also has five Five Diamond Award restaurants: Joel Rubuchon at MGM Grand, Le Cirque and Picasso at Bellagio, Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace and Twist at the Mandarin Oriental.

Sightings: Actor Wilmer Valderrama, of “NCIS,” celebrating his birthday at Lavo at the Palazzo. Chef Hubert Keller, of Fleur and Burger Bar at Mandalay Bay, at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas.

Compiled by Heidi Knapp Rinella and Al Mancini. Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com.