First Project Taco Festival proves to be popular event

From Korean street tacos to traditional al pastor, chicken and fish, soft shell and hard shell, all were available on Saturday at the first Project Taco Festival at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

It was the first event of its kind in Las Vegas, an idea that came to founder Jesse Coronado after he needed more food at his car show. He decided on tacos because, in his own words, “Everybody loves tacos!”

Thousands converged on the park for what was billed as “the largest taco celebration to hit Sin City.” Most people learned about it from Facebook. According to an event page, nearly 7,000 people attended.

For attendees who came exclusively for the food, there may have been surprise at the sight of old and new automobiles lined up on the grass. Although it was marketed quietly this year, the 360 Car Show has been the main attraction in years past.

Coronado, owner of 360 Cars auto shop, started the car show eight years ago. He gradually added food vendors to accommodate the appetites of the masses. This year is the first time he’s actively expanded the food offerings.

“We added it because we didn’t have enough food stuff for the guys last year,” he said. Coronado used his connections in the community to attract taco vendors to the festival. “I went door to door to all these restaurants,” he said, adding he went to about 40 to 50 vendors.

There was little enthusiasm at first, but that changed as the festival approached. In the week before the event, he even had to turn potential vendors away.

Coronado also invited 15 charities to take part in the event and gave them stage time to raise money for their organizations. Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation, Project Imagine and the local chapter of the Foundation for Suicide Prevention were among charities that participated.

Kevin and Tammy, who declined to give their last names and who live in a local retirement community, said they enjoyed the atmosphere and the food.

“I love the music and dancing and the energy,” said Tammy about the mariachi bands and folkloric dancers. “There’s so much enthusiasm.”

Leslie Valdes, owner of Abuela’s Tacos, was one of the first vendors who reached out to Coronado about participating. Valdes and her cooking staff kept busy, serving one of the longer lines. “I think I’m taking everyone’s business!” she said, laughing. She added the restaurant’s handmade tortillas were probably the draw.

But 15 taco vendors and a beer tent weren’t enough to accommodate the thousands who attended. Lines were discouragingly long, with waits at the taco stands averaging 30 minutes to an hour. Most food vendors ran out of food, and had to send staffers on grocery store runs to restock.

Did Coronado expect it to be this big? “We went from an idea to 14,000 followers (on Facebook) in one month. It’s like a virus. The Taco virus!” he said, laughing.

Coronado acknowledged the problems, and is already brainstorming ways to improve the event next year. “We’ve decided we’re going to do a two-day event, and probably double the vendors.

“All in all, it was a great event. We got a lot of positive feedback and a lot of constructive criticism, too.”

