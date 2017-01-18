Founder of DTLV’s closed Glutton is wasting no time looking for new eats

Bradley Manchester isn’t wasting any time mourning his critically acclaimed downtown restaurant Glutton, which unceremoniously closed its doors last month. The chef has his sights set on two new restaurants in the suburbs, although he cautions that while “both are extremely promising, they are not set in stone as of yet.”

He’s hoping the first space, on Sahara Avenue just east of Fort Apache Road, could open as early as this spring or summer.

The location he’s eyeing for the second restaurant is in a new Centennial Hills development. And while the timetable on that one depends on the rest of the development, the chef says it most likely won’t be serving customers until the latter part of this year or early 2018.

PIZZA

Naked City Pizza, which just announced its fourth location in Las Vegas, has signed on to be the exclusive pizza vendor for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in a partnership with the speedway’s main concession company, Levy Restaurants. When Naked City makes its Speedway debut during NASCAR weekend March 10-12, founder Chris Palmeri said he’ll have six concession areas and employees selling in the stands. Details haven’t been finalized, but Palmeri expects to offer slices, quarter-sheet pizzas and chicken burritos and fingers. The only events the agreement doesn’t cover are the Electric Daisy Carnival and the Red Bull Air Races. While the chef admits he’s never been much of a racing fan, he predicts the deal will bring him a new hobby, conceding, “I think I’m gonna delve into it now, since I’ll be immersed in the culture.”

METRO DINER

A second valley location of Metro Diner, at 7305 S. Rainbow Blvd., was announced last week before the first one even opened. The Florida-based company, which received national attention when it was featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on the Food Network, has a menu that leans heavily to regional comfort food. The first Metro Diner is expected to open in mid-February at West Tropicana Avenue and Tee Pee Lane, with the Rainbow location to follow during the second quarter of the year.

JAPANESE DINING

London-based Zuma Contemporary Japanese Cuisine, the newest restaurant addition at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, is scheduled for a Jan. 28 opening.

Sightings: Washington Nationals baseball star and Las Vegas native Bryce Harper at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas. Hip-hop artist French Montana at Tao at The Venetian. Comedian Jon Lovitz at Topgolf at MGM Grand.

Review-Journal staff writer Al Mancini contributed to this story. Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com.