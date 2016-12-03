Get cocktails at the museum or pancakes with Santa this week in Las Vegas

Mashed potatoes

Mashed potatoes are having a bit of a moment, with luxuriously prepared and sometimes wildly flavored versions popping up all over the place. An example is the guanciale-and-mascarpone mashed potatoes at Carnevino at The Venetian, with the crispy pork jowl and creamy, mild cheese folded into the potatoes and topped with a poached egg. It’s $12.

Breakfast With Santa and Mrs. Claus

He’s making a list, and pretty soon he’ll be checking it twice, so you may want to get the kids to Breakfast With Santa and Mrs. Claus from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St. For adults, it’s $30 in advance, $35 at the door or $45 with bottomless mimosas or spiked hot chocolate; for kids, it’s $15. Go to downtowncontainerpark.com.

Cooking demonstration

An Italian cooking demonstration will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Aliante Casino. Led by the resort’s Bistro 57 chef Francesco de Furia, it’ll cover a salad with baby artichoke hearts and warm walnuts, truffle risotto, beef shanks with broccolini and panettone with butter and brown sugar. It’s $50; call 702-692-7265.

Happy hour

The monthly happy hour on the rooftop patio at Carson Kitchen will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, with $8 drinks and a menu including crispy chicken skins with smoked honey and Hawaiian flatbread with spiced rum, pineapple and tasso ham, $8 each. A portion of the proceeds will go to Keep Memory Alive.

Cocktail crawl

Stop by the Mob Museum at 300 Stewart Ave. and pick up a free map to the museum’s Repeal Day Cocktail Crawl. During the crawl, which runs through Sunday, Atomic Liquors, Freedom Beat, Triple George, Oscars, Pizza Rock and Velveteen Rabbit are offering Prohibition-style cocktails for $5 each.