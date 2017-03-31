Get free Ben and Jerry’s ice cream on Tuesday in Las Vegas

Free ice cream!

Tuesday is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s locations nationwide.

Scoop Shops in Las Vegas will give away a small cone or cup of any flavor (including non-dairy) from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m on April 4.

Ben & Jerry’s at The District will feature “Celebrity Scoopers” throughout the day including The Hooters Girls (12 p.m.), Chippendales entertainers (1 p.m.), entertainers from Fantasy at Luxor and Chef Javier Chavez (2 p.m.), Vinnie Favorito and Chef Carla Pellegrino (3 p.m.), Marriage Can Be Murder cast members and Chef Wes Kendrick (4 p.m.), Jennifer Romas and Chadwick Johnson (5 p.m.), comedy magician Adam London (6 p.m.) and magician Seth Grabel with celebrity auctioneer Jeff Manning (7 p.m.).

The District location will also feature a face painter and balloon maker from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Other participating Southern Nevada locations include the Scoop Shops at the Miracle Mile Shops (3663 Las Vegas Boulevard South), Harrah’s Las Vegas (3475 Las Vegas Boulevard South) and Casino Royale Hotel (3411 Las Vegas Boulevard South).

Although no purchase is necessary, all Ben and Jerry’s locations will accept donations for the CASA Foundation which advocates for safe, permanent homes for abused and neglected children.

Contact Janna Karel at JKarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.