Get super foods for the Super Bowl this weekend

Super nachos

Nacho Daddy

New England Patriots fans can cheer on their team with Brady’s Buffalo Hot Nachos, popcorn chicken breast tossed in hot sauce with white queso, ranch dressing, celery and green onions, $12.50. There’s one for Atlanta Falcons fans, too — the Dirty Bird, $12.95.

Devil’s Eggs

Carson Kitchen

In this updated take on an American tailgate classic, the creamy eggs are topped with crispy pancetta and caviar, $8.

Pig in the Garden flatbread

Tom’s Urban, New York-New York

Flatbread spread with house-made tomato sauce is topped with pepperoni, smoked ham and bacon, red bell peppers, red onion and herb-roasted mushrooms, $16.

Calamari

Slice of Vegas, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place

This seafoody take on wings is fried and tossed in a choice of sauces (barbecue, mild, medium, hot, Cajun, atomic, jerk or garlic-Parmesan) and served with celery and carrots and blue cheese and ranch dressings, $12.

Beef Barbacoa Loaded Nachos

Umami Burger and Beer Garden, SLS Las Vegas

A classic Mexican tailgate treat gets an American twist, the tortilla chips topped with beef barbacoa, black olives, house-made beer-cheddar, pickled jalapeños, avocado, salsa and crema, $13.95.

