Get the Chocolate Gold experience at Sugar Factory’s new Chocolate Lounge

Here’s a decadent way to get in the mood for Sunday’s Oscars ceremony: the Chocolate Gold experience at the Sugar Factory’s new Chocolate Lounge, opening Thursday at Fashion Show mall. A gold-coated dark chocolate truffle is melted tableside into which you can dip an assortment of gold-dusted gummy bears, gold-dusted chocolate bars, gold-leaf cupcakes and more. Served with a bottle of Dom Perignon and 50-year-old cognac and gift bags with macarons and yes, more chocolates. Yours for $1,000, but the memories are surely priceless.