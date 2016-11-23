Gift your favorite gamer the “World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook”

If you’re sharing Thanksgiving with the nerd who has everything (or maybe want to remember him or her at Festivus), consider this: “World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook.” Just out last month, it contains more than 100 recipes for dishes such as Fel Eggs and Ham, Graccu’s Homemade Meat Pie and Bloodberry Tart, all of which mean nothing to us but are undoubtedly well known to WoW fans. It’s by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel (Insight Editions; $35)

Need a little help with that Thanksgiving dinner? Sur la Table is offering a selection of seasoning mixes to guarantee successful sides. With such choices as Root Veggies Seasoning Mix and Sweet Potato Gratin Seasoning Mix, the 16 options are $6 each and are available in the stores at Downtown Summerlin and Fashion Show mall.

Chocolate makes everything seem better, and Hershey’s Chocolate World at New York-New York has upped its game by offering even more chocolatey treats, some created just for fall. They include Chocolate Reese Cookie Sandwiches, chocolate chunk cookies, chocolate-covered apples, chocolate-covered Rice Krispies Treats and much, much more. Call 702-437-7439.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories atwww.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.