Give friends, family reasons to toast the holiday season

Sure, you could stop by your local beverage store, buy a bottle of wine or liquor, toss it in a bottle bag and call it a day (or slap a bow on a six-pack of beer), but that wouldn’t show you to be the thoughtful, savvy shopper you are. Here are classier ideas for friends and family who are more discerning in their drinking preferences.

CHAMPAGNE GLASSES

Solve the coupe-vs.-flute debate once and for all with the Riedel Veritas Champagne Wineglass, with an egg-shaped bowl that the company says makes it “the first-ever glass designed for Champagne’s complex aromas.”

$69 for a pair, riedelusa.net

GETTIN’ FIZZY

If you love the idea of making your own carbonated beverages but don’t want to buy flavor syrups, the DrinkMate may be for you — or, you know, that person you’re shopping for. It’s capable of carbonating just about anything liquid.

$109.99, idrinkproducts.com

EPICURIOUS WINES

Foodies know Epicurious as the online repository of reliable, tested recipes (many of them from Bon Appetit and Gourmet magazines), so this is no doubt a product worth trusting. The cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay blended in Sonoma, California, are said to be as effective in the glass as in a sauce.

$15.95 each, epicuriouswine.com

WHISKEY DECANTER

Let them dream of visiting the land of their whiskey’s provenance while they’re sipping with the Collector’s Globe Whiskey Decanter. The globe spins on its axis, and a design with a plane inside also is available.

$59.95 wineenthusiast.com

SMELL THE WINE

Here’s a gift sure to please any oenophile: wine-scented candles in repurposed wine bottles. Rewined Candles are available in eight scents including cabernet, Champagne and chardonnay.

$29 each, West Elm stores and westelm.com