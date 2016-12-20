Glutton restaurant closes in downtown Las Vegas

Glutton, which was one of the first players in the recent restaurant expansion in downtown Las Vegas, closed Sunday night.

Chef/owner Bradley Manchester did not respond to requests for comment Monday. Glutton’s website and answering machine were still operating and no sign was posted at the restaurant, and while the shades were down, it appeared like a regular Monday closing. But sources confirmed the restaurant’s demise.

A few months after Glutton opened at 616 E. Carson Ave. in April 2015, Manchester said he was attracted by the energy downtown and everything that was happening there. He said he designed his menu with a small-plates emphasis to encourage a social atmosphere.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.