Green and tannenbaum-shaped — how could we not think of Christmas? This matcha green tea crepe cake from Is Sweet, 5288 Spring Mountain Road, has matcha-flavored crepes and sauce with whipped cream between the layers.

There’s also a red-velvet version in the traditional chocolate flavor with a bit of raspberry, paired with a raspberry sauce, and vanilla with strawberry sauce because, co-owner Supakullaya Pannok says, “you can’t go wrong with something strawberry.” They’re $6.50 a piece.