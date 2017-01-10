Habit Burger offers free food to celebrate new Southern Nevada location

The Habit Burger Grill is celebrating the opening of its fourth location in Southern Nevada by offering two days of free food.

The new location, which officially opens Monday, Jan. 16, is located at 6482 North Decatur Blvd., Suite H100A — near North Decatur Blvd. and the 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas.

As part of the grand opening festivities, The Habit is hosting “Free Burger Day” on Tuesday, Jan. 10, where the first 200 guests during each service will receive a free Habit Charburger, fries and a drink.

Additionally, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Habit will celebrate “Open Menu Day” by offering the first 200 guests a complimentary select assortment of The Habit’s Charburgers, grilled sandwiches, and fresh salads.

The times for both days of promotions are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the restaurant said in a release.

Those who don’t have a chance to take advantage of the free food days can enjoy a sneak peak of The Habit’s new North Las Vegas restaurant during two community charity events on Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14. The Habit will donate 100 percent of proceeds during the events to three local non-profit organizations:

Spread the Word Nevada on Friday, Jan. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada on Friday, Jan. 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Opportunity Village on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.