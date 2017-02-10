Have a heart-inspired treat for Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas

Valentine’s pastries

Grand Cafe, Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort

Tarts, cupcakes, heart-shaped brownies, cookies and more are available through Tuesday, $2 to $4.

French 75

Press, Four Seasons

Hennessy VSOP is mixed with Moet & Chandon Champagne, house-made syrup and citrus juice and garnished with a candied lemon twist, $17, only on Tuesday.

Heart-shaped ravioli

D. Vino Italian Food & Wine Bar, Monte Carlo

Filled with spinach and ricotta and served with a tomato cream sauce, they’re part of a four-course menu available Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, $58.

Chocolate Covered Cherry Cocktail

Cabo Wabo, Miracle Mile Shops

A playful blend of whipped cream vodka, maraschino liqueur and white chocolate liquor, it’s garnished with a chocolate-dipped cherry, $12, only on Tuesday.

Pear of Hearts

Katsuya, SLS Las Vegas

Toast to finding love with this mixture of Grey Goose La Poire vodka, ginger puree, muddled raspberries, lemon juice and white cranberry juice, $15, Valentine’s Day only.

If you have suggestions for On the Menu, please contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.