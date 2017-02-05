Posted 

Here’s how you can get free frozen yogurt Monday for National Frozen Yogurt Day

By JANNA KAREL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Get ready for free fro-yo!

National Frozen Yogurt Day is happening on Monday, Feb. 6.

You can celebrate at Yogurtland with a free frozen yogurt and toppings from 4 to 7 p.m.

Each guest will receive a limited-edition cup and collectible spoon. Guests can also try two new Hershey’s flavors as part of Yogurtland’s February feature: Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Milkshake.

Yogurtland has eight locations in Las Vegas and Henderson, including at Town Square Las Vegas.

The next obscure food-based holiday will be National Pizza Day on Thursday, Feb. 9.

