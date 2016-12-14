Here’s how you can get free Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers on Friday

Fast-food favorite Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is opening its twelfth Southern Nevada location on Friday and will celebrate the special day by serving up free food.

According to Raising Cane’s, the first 100 “Caniacs” in line when the new location opens at 10 a.m. this Friday, Dec. 16 will receive a free Box Combo and a shirt.

Additionally, 10 lucky fried chicken fanatics will be randomly selected to win free Raising Cane’s for a year, the company said in a Facebook post.

All proceeds from the grand opening day of Raising Cane’s new restaurant, located at 110. N. Stephanie Street, will benefit the Las Vegas American Heart | Stroke Association.

