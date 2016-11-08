Here’s where to find food and drink specials for Election Day in Las Vegas

Bars and restaurants around Las Vegas are offering free and discounted food and drink specials in honor of Election Day Tuesday. Whether you’re looking to celebrate a win or drown your sorrows, you’ll be able to find something affordable.

Oddfellows

The downtown bar at 150 North Las Vegas Blvd. #190 is hosting a “Beat Trump” event. In addition to $3 well drinks and $3 tall Pabst beers, guests will be invited to beat candy, toys and drink tickets out of a Trump piñata. Keep your “I voted” sticker to trade in for a free shot and watch the votes roll in.

Beauty Bar

Starting at 9 p.m., Beauty Bar, 517 Fremont St., will offer Nickel Beer Night. The $10 cover charge includes a live performance by ECHOS and nickel beer on tap until the kegs run dry.

Donut Bar

Donut Bar, 124 S. 6th St. #140 will give you a free doughnut with your “I Voted” sticker. You just choose whether you want the frosted donkey or frosted elephant.

GameWorks

On Nov. 8 only, buy one $20 Game Card at GameWorks, 6587 S. Las Vegas Blvd., and get one free. If you need a drink, happy hour runs 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Morels Las Vegas

For a throwback to the last presidential debate, Morels at the Palazzo is offering a Nasty Woman drink made with vodka and activated charcoal lemonade.

You're going to love our incredible new cocktail. #NastyWoman. Helix Vodka, Activated Charcoal Lemonade, Thyme Simple Syrup, Cucumber, Lime. pic.twitter.com/JkepZ1LQCb — Morels Las Vegas (@MorelsLasVegas) October 21, 2016

Chili’s

Order a Presidente Margarita in mango, strawberry or lime for $5. The first 35 guests who order get to keep the commemorative Election Day shaker.

BJ’s Restaurant

BJ’s is offering $5 beers all day on Tuesday because “We all need a beer after this!”

Crazy Horse 3

The gentlemen’s club is hosting a “Polls for Poles” event starting at 6 p.m. Anyone who brings their “I Voted” sticker gets a free cocktail. Promotions include a look-alike contest, awarding $500 to whoever best resembles Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump.

A photo posted by Crazy Horse III (@crazyhorse3lv) on Nov 6, 2016 at 6:23pm PST

Marco’s Pizza

If the only person you want to see for the next four years is your local pizza delivery person, order from Marco’s Pizza. Share their Facebook post to receive a free pizza on Tuesday and you’ll be entered into the running to win free pizza for four years.

Caesars Palace Race & Sports Book

The book’s 143-foot-wide video wall will broadcast the political race as the votes start to tally. You can get a domestic draft for $5.80 in honor of the 58th election.

Tomorrow, our Race & Sports Book will shift its focus to the political race.



Be there to watch history unfold! #ElectionDaypic.twitter.com/ZChhsqPz9b — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) November 7, 2016

Postmates

Not in the mood to go out? Celebrate (or mourn) from the couch. Postmates is offering free delivery from all the best spots in town. Select any vendor from the Postmates Plus group, then enter the code VOTENOW at checkout.

