How to get a free Hot Dog on a Stick Friday in Las Vegas

Hot Dog on a Stick is celebrating their grand opening at Town Square Mall with free hot dogs on Friday.

The iconic food court staple will hand out a free cooked-to-order Original Hot Dog on a Stick and fresh hand-stomped lemonade samples for all customers from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

The Hot Dog on a Stick kiosk (6649 Las Vegas BLVD South #100 Kiosk No. K-1) will also hand out replicas of Hot Dog on a Stick’s signature hats and other giveaway items.

Celebrate @HotDogOnAStick's grand opening at #TownSquareLV with a FREE Turkey Hot Dog on a Stick this Friday from 1-5pm. pic.twitter.com/QzWvWSgxO1 — TownSquareLasVegas (@ShopTownSquare) January 30, 2017

Hot Dog on a Stick serves batter-fried veggie, turkey and all-beef hot dogs, fries, funnel cake sticks and “hand-stomped” lemonade.

There are six other locations in Las Vegas and Henderson including at the Meadows Mall and Galleria Mall.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Find @jannainprogess on Twitter.