How to get a free Hot Dog on a Stick Friday in Las Vegas

By JANNA KAREL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Hot Dog on a Stick is celebrating their grand opening at Town Square Mall with free hot dogs on Friday.

The iconic food court staple will hand out a free cooked-to-order Original Hot Dog on a Stick and fresh hand-stomped lemonade samples for all customers from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

The Hot Dog on a Stick kiosk (6649 Las Vegas BLVD South #100 Kiosk No. K-1) will also hand out replicas of Hot Dog on a Stick’s signature hats and other giveaway items.

Hot Dog on a Stick serves batter-fried veggie, turkey and all-beef hot dogs, fries, funnel cake sticks and “hand-stomped” lemonade.

There are six other locations in Las Vegas and Henderson including at the Meadows Mall and Galleria Mall.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Find @jannainprogess on Twitter.

 