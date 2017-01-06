Indulge in Sunday brunch and seafood dinner this weekend

A festival of mussels

Start the new year off on a seafood note with the annual mussel festival at D. Vino Italian Food & Wine Bar at the Monte Carlo, Monday through Feb. 5. Five special dishes have been created, including mussels and saffron, with garlic, shallots, white wine, saffron cream broth and herbs, $16, and baked stuffed mussels, $12.

Not your standard brunch

Simon Hospitality Group’s Standard & Pour, 11261 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, will serve Mimosas, Muffins and Marys beginning this Sunday and continuing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each week. It’ll feature sweet and savory brunch dishes, bottomless mimosas, unlimited bloody marys and more.

There's a hot new brunch spot coming to Henderson! Join us January 8th, 2017 for our launch of Mimosas, Muffins, & Marys! #SundayBrunchpic.twitter.com/YZeDhwiuBf — StandardandPourLV (@StandardandPour) December 28, 2016

Love that lutefisk

Tickets for Sons of Norway Vegas Viking Lodge’s 19th annual lutefisk dinner are on sale. With seatings at 3 and 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Nevada Highway, tickets must be obtained in advance and are $20 for adults, $5 for children 10 and younger. On the menu: lutefisk with melted butter or white sauce, roasted pork, vegetables, lefse and more ; aquavit will be available at the bar and packages of lefse will be for sale . For details, call 702-869-5775.

A taste of Emeril’s

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House at the MGM Grand is offering four courses from its winter tasting menu for $55. They include signature and new dishes such as gumbo with shrimp, okra and andouille, and Emeril’s banana cream pie. Wine pairings start at $35.

It’s OK to be crabby

It’s stone crab season at Siegel’s 1941 at the El Cortez, and it’ll last only a few more months. One pound of the succulent crustacean, with coleslaw and cottage-fried potatoes, is $45 from 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 702-385-5200 to ensure availability.