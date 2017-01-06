Posted 

Indulge in Sunday brunch and seafood dinner this weekend

By HEIDI KNAPP RINELLA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A festival of mussels

Start the new year off on a seafood note with the annual mussel festival at D. Vino Italian Food & Wine Bar at the Monte Carlo, Monday through Feb. 5. Five special dishes have been created, including mussels and saffron, with garlic, shallots, white wine, saffron cream broth and herbs, $16, and baked stuffed mussels, $12.

Not your standard brunch

Simon Hospitality Group’s Standard & Pour, 11261 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, will serve Mimosas, Muffins and Marys beginning this Sunday and continuing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each week. It’ll feature sweet and savory brunch dishes, bottomless mimosas, unlimited bloody marys and more.

Love that lutefisk

Tickets for Sons of Norway Vegas Viking Lodge’s 19th annual lutefisk dinner are on sale. With seatings at 3 and 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Nevada Highway, tickets must be obtained in advance and are $20 for adults, $5 for children 10 and younger. On the menu: lutefisk with melted butter or white sauce, roasted pork, vegetables, lefse and more ; aquavit will be available at the bar and packages of lefse will be for sale . For details, call 702-869-5775.

A taste of Emeril’s

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House at the MGM Grand is offering four courses from its winter tasting menu for $55. They include signature and new dishes such as gumbo with shrimp, okra and andouille, and Emeril’s banana cream pie. Wine pairings start at $35.

It’s OK to be crabby

It’s stone crab season at Siegel’s 1941 at the El Cortez, and it’ll last only a few more months. One pound of the succulent crustacean, with coleslaw and cottage-fried potatoes, is $45 from 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 702-385-5200 to ensure availability.

 