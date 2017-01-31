Jaburritos is giving away 100 free sushi burritos Tuesday in Las Vegas

Las Vegas’ biggest food trend is expanding yet again.

Jaburritos, a sushi-burrito eatery, is opening a second location at the Linq Promenade (3545 S. Las Vegas Blvd.) tomorrow at 11 a.m.

As part of the grand opening, the first 100 customers will receive a free chef-specialty sushi burrito. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot in line.

Feed your curiosity! Join us on 1/31 for the grand opening of the new @Jaburritos at @TheLINQ. Free burritos for the first 100 guests! — Jaburritos (@jaburritos) January 28, 2017

The quick-serve restaurant offers a variety of twelve specialty rolls that feature a fusion of Japanese and Mexican-inspired ingredients. Popular choices include the Redondo made with ahi tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, masago, red onion, tortilla strips, jalapeño, cilantro and wasabi mayo and the Boardwalk made with grilled steak, romaine lettuce, roasted corn, bell pepper, queso de gallo, guacamole, cilantro and eel sauce.

Tomorrow at 11! Will we see you at the @LinqPromenade for a free sushi burrito? Get there early! pic.twitter.com/WB0Y0IXP2Y — Jaburritos (@jaburritos) January 31, 2017

Guests can also create their own burritos, bowls or nachos by choosing from an assortment of proteins, sauces and toppings.

Jaburritos is also located at 6090 S Rainbow Blvd #2.

