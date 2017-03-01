Posted 

Lampshade of cotton candy crowns milk tea beverage

Honeydew milk tea with boba served in a lightbulb glass with cotton candy at Perfect Scoop in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By HEIDI KNAPP RINELLA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Talk about a bright idea: Perfect Scoop serves milk tea (12 flavors available), slushes, iced tea, milkshakes and other beverages in a plastic light bulb and crowns it with a cloud of cotton candy. Just imagine taking a Bulb in the Cloud home to taunt your cat. Or your friends. Or whomever. (It’s flat on the bottom, so you don’t have to worry about it tipping over and spilling onto the new Ikea table.) The light bulbs start at $4.50 for milk tea, plus $2 for cotton candy (available in blueberry, pink vanilla or grape), and Perfect Scoop is at 7377 S. Jones Blvd.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

 