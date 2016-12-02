Posted 

Las Vegas has plenty of choices for hungry rodeo fans

Las Vegas has plenty of choices for hungry rodeo fans

web1_menu-dec02-16_112316eb_006_7443228.jpgBuy Photo
The Beef Brisket Platter is pictured at the newly refurbished restaurant Big Mess Barbecue on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, located in Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, 5111 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Las Vegas has plenty of choices for hungry rodeo fans

web1_menu-bazaarmeat-dec02-1620161121145831231_7443228.jpg
(courtesy Bazaar Meat)

Las Vegas has plenty of choices for hungry rodeo fans

web1_menu-lacave-dec02-1620161121145835423_7443228.jpg
(photo by Jim Decker)

Las Vegas has plenty of choices for hungry rodeo fans

web1_menu-oscars-dec02-1620161122101949510_7443228.jpg
(courtesy Oscar's)

Las Vegas has plenty of choices for hungry rodeo fans

web1_menu-dec02-16_112316eb_001_7443228.jpg
The Beef Brisket Platter is pictured at the newly refurbished restaurant Big Mess Bar-BQ, located in Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, 5111 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

By HEIDI KNAPP RINELLA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

NFR is on, and Las Vegas restaurants have plenty of choices for hungry rodeo fans

BBQ-glazed porterhouse

Oscar’s, Plaza

This big steak with barbecue flavor, cooked over a 600-degree grill, is topped with crispy onions and served with mashed potatoes, $55.

Beef brisket

Big Mess Bar-BQ, Sam’s Town

Dry-rubbed and smoked in-house, the brisket is served with barbecue baked beans and slaw, $15.99, and also available as a platter.

Steakhouse burger

Holsteins Shakes and Buns, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

A pepper-crusted beef patty is topped with mixed greens, the restaurant’s creamy steak sauce, tomato confit, marmalade onions, wild mushrooms and Swiss cheese, $18.50.

Flat iron steak

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway, Wynn Las Vegas

A Dragon Milk Stout flatiron steak is topped with a cherry bourbon sauce and served with roasted fingerling potatoes, $24.

Rosewood, Texas rib-eye

Bazaar Meat, SLS Las Vegas

Prepared on an oak-wood-fired grill, this cornfed wagyu/Angus cut is $75 a pound.

If you have suggestions for On the Menu, please contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

 