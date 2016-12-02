Las Vegas has plenty of choices for hungry rodeo fans

NFR is on, and Las Vegas restaurants have plenty of choices for hungry rodeo fans

BBQ-glazed porterhouse

Oscar’s, Plaza

This big steak with barbecue flavor, cooked over a 600-degree grill, is topped with crispy onions and served with mashed potatoes, $55.

Beef brisket

Big Mess Bar-BQ, Sam’s Town

Dry-rubbed and smoked in-house, the brisket is served with barbecue baked beans and slaw, $15.99, and also available as a platter.

Steakhouse burger

Holsteins Shakes and Buns, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

A pepper-crusted beef patty is topped with mixed greens, the restaurant’s creamy steak sauce, tomato confit, marmalade onions, wild mushrooms and Swiss cheese, $18.50.

Flat iron steak

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway, Wynn Las Vegas

A Dragon Milk Stout flatiron steak is topped with a cherry bourbon sauce and served with roasted fingerling potatoes, $24.

Rosewood, Texas rib-eye

Bazaar Meat, SLS Las Vegas

Prepared on an oak-wood-fired grill, this cornfed wagyu/Angus cut is $75 a pound.

