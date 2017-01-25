Las Vegas Italian restaurant is giving first 100 people free pizza for a year

Would you wait in line overnight to score free pizza for a year? Plantone’s Italian Market wants to find out.

To celebrate its recent opening, the western valley sandwich and pizza shop will reward the first 100 customers who buy an individual pizza, large salad or large sandwich on Friday with free pizza for a year.

The rules are simple. Pizza devotees are encouraged to line up outside of Plantone’s, which is at Spring Mountain Road and Durango Drive, anytime after midnight Friday. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m., and the first 100 through the door who make a qualifying purchase will receive a card redeemable for one free 10-inch Neapolitan style pizza every week for the next year.

Plantone’s pizza program was developed by pizza-maker Francesco Savinetti, who trained in Naples under the guidelines of Italy’s famed VPN (Associazione Vera Pizza Napoletana). His 20 years of experience have included time at the now-closed Sirio in Aria and Scott Conant’s D.O.C.G. on the Strip.

