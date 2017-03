The principals behind Le Thai in Fremont East in downtown Las Vegas have announced plans for a second location (but mostly takeout), in the center at Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive, according to DTLV.

Opening is planned in three to four months.

The eatery downtown offers patrons the flavors of Thai without the formal environment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

