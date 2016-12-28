Let stylish plates help you with portion control

Portion control is hardly glamorous, but now it’s just a little more attractive. With Slimware’s designs, all you have to do is match the size of the pattern on the plate to the size of your portion. The largest flower indicates the suggested size for a serving of vegetables, with carbs or other side dish on the medium flower and protein on the smallest. Four plates are $24.95 for melamine, $39.95 for ceramic, at www.slimware.com, and they’re 50 percent off during January.

You’ve seen it on “Shark Tank,” now you can taste it in Las Vegas. Mee-Ma’s Gumbo Brick is available at Mario’s Westside Market, 1960 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. The seafood and chicken gumbo bricks are $9.99 each.

Lovers of Detroit-style coney dogs have for a few years been able to get a fix at American Coney Island at the D in downtown Las Vegas, but here’s a way to spread the love to coney fans far and near. American Coney Island, which has been family owned and operated since 1917, is offering coney kits with dogs from Dearborn Sausage Co., Keros-family-secret chili sauce, buns and even a sweet onion for the perfect crowning touch. They’re $59.99 to $69.99, including shipping, from www.coneykit.com.