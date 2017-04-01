Posted Updated 

Minus5 Ice Bar is offering a Raiders-themed experience

8284793_web1_image1_8284793.jpg
(Courtesy)

By Al Mancini
Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Raiders might not be playing in Las Vegas for a while, but the Minus5 Ice Experiences in Mandalay Place and the Monte Carlo are already welcoming them as our home team. Each of the frozen bars has unveiled a Raiders-themed “ice luge” that allows bartenders to pour and chill shots through an icy Raiders helmet. Also, for the next months, the team’s logo will be hidden inside a piece of ice. Find it, and you’ll score a free shot through the luge.

