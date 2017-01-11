In-N-Out is now on the Las Vegas Strip

In-N-Out is officially open on the Las Vegas Strip.
The iconic West Coast chain’s newest outlet is located in The Linq Promenade next to another California icon — Sprinkles Cupcakes.
It's now open! #makemesmilein3words@innoutburgerpic.twitter.com/qMPL30nffr— LINQ Promenade (@LinqPromenade) January 11, 2017
In-N-Out is often hailed for their burgers that are never frozen, french fries that are cut by hand and shakes made with real ice cream.
Burgers on burgers on burgers. #InnOutBurer@LinqPromenadepic.twitter.com/hcZsNZkyMh— The LINQ (@TheLINQ) January 11, 2017
Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip who are not so lucky as to live near the West Coast-based eatery will now be able to indulge in In-N-Out’s classic Double-Doubles, thick milkshakes and animal style-fries without trekking to the In-N-Out on Dean Martin Drive near Tropicana Avenue.
