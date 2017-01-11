In-N-Out is now on the Las Vegas Strip

In-N-Out is officially open on the Las Vegas Strip.

The iconic West Coast chain’s newest outlet is located in The Linq Promenade next to another California icon — Sprinkles Cupcakes.

In-N-Out is often hailed for their burgers that are never frozen, french fries that are cut by hand and shakes made with real ice cream.

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip who are not so lucky as to live near the West Coast-based eatery will now be able to indulge in In-N-Out’s classic Double-Doubles, thick milkshakes and animal style-fries without trekking to the In-N-Out on Dean Martin Drive near Tropicana Avenue.

