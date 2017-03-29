New restaurant Chica and bar The Otheroom coming to Las Vegas

Lorena Garcia isn’t easing into the Las Vegas market. Her new restaurant Chica, in The Venetian, will open on Mother’s Day, May 14 — traditionally one of the busiest days of the year for restaurants.

“It’s going to be absolutely delicious,” Garcia promises of the brunch, which will be offered throughout the year. “Brunch is one of my favorite meals of all time.”

The Venezuelan-born chef says Chica will offer “the flavors of Latin America as one culture, one flavor, all the ingredients you can find from Mexico to Venezuela.”

Luis de Santos of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits will battle Jenna Boyer of Lupo Tuesday in the final round of the Sommelier Smackdown at Downtown Summerlin’s Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill. De Santos earned his way to the finals by defeating Jasmine’s Sarah Pollock on March 7. Boyer was the winner of the first battle of the series, taking down Jason Jones of the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at MGM Grand..

Speaking of Vongerichten, his Jean Georges Steakhouse at Aria will close for remodeling May 29. There’s no word on when it will re-open.

Openings: New York icon Papaya King has opened a second valley location, at the Hawaiian Marketplace on the Strip. And according to an RJ Business reporter, NYC-based craft beer and wine bar The Otheroom is coming to the Forum Shops at Caesars.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.