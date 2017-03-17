Artichoke fest

D. Vino Italian Wine & Food Bar at the Monte Carlo is celebrating artichoke season with its eighth annual Artichoke Festival through April 14. Among the eight special dishes offered are artichoke arancinis, shown, made with applewood-smoked bacon and mascarpone cheese and served with lemon-artichoke aioli and crispy artichoke, $11.

Aye, tequila!

Smoked Cornish hen with orange achote sauce and a corn cake will headline a four-course tequila dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at The Salted Lime at Aliante in North Las Vegas — and dessert will be mangoes in a creamy sauce, flambeed with anejo tequila. It’s $55; for reservations, call 702-692-7777.

Beer for a good cause

You can drink unlimited brews from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and help New Vista, a nonprofit dedicated to helping intellectually challenged people. Tickets for the 10th Brew’s Best Beer Festival are $30 in advance, $35 at the gate for general admission or $40/$45 for VIP, with opening at 1 p.m.

Spring with honey and salt

Welcome spring with a Farm Table dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. It’ll begin with fried yellow perch, heirloom tomato toast and a pork-belly skewer and move on to spring onion tortellini, leg of lamb with eggplant caponata, Gilcrease Orchard asparagus with local potatoes and rosemary, and carrot cake and an oatmeal-walnut cookie. It’s $54, with wine pairings for $25; visit www.honeysalt.com.

Early bird brunch

Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace now offers early bird brunch pricing, from 7:30 to 10 a.m. weekdays, for $29.99 for adults, $14.99 for children. It features the same dishes available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. such as shrimp and grits, dim sum and made-to-order pasta.