Peek at these Thanksgiving-ready pecan picks

Lost Bread

Standard & Pour

This take on pain perdu starts with cinnamon-roll bread and adds maple icing and toasted pecans, $8.

Chocolate Pecan Hand Pie

The Perq, SLS Las Vegas

Chocolate chips and pecan pieces are enfolded in a buttery pie crust, $4.75.

Potato samosa

Urban Turban

Mashed potatoes are mixed with pecans, onions, spices and green chili, stuffed into a flour shell and topped with mint chutney $8.

Pecan pie

Delmonico, The Venetian

This version of the classic has an oatmeal shortbread crust and is topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce, $11.

Apple-pecan tart

DB Brasserie, The Venetian

Cookie batter cheesecake and vanilla poached apples are gilded with cinnamon crumble caramel sauce and butter-pecan gelato, $12.

