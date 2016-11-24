Posted 

Peek at these Thanksgiving-ready pecan picks

Peek at these Thanksgiving-ready pecan picks

Chef Tarun Kapoor plates a freshly made pecan and potato samosa at Urban Turban on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

(courtesy Standard & Pour)

(courtesy DB Brasserie)

(courtesy SLS Las Vegas)

(courtesy Delmonico Steakhouse)

By HEIDI KNAPP RINELLA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Lost Bread

Standard & Pour

This take on pain perdu starts with cinnamon-roll bread and adds maple icing and toasted pecans, $8.

Chocolate Pecan Hand Pie

The Perq, SLS Las Vegas

Chocolate chips and pecan pieces are enfolded in a buttery pie crust, $4.75.

Potato samosa

Urban Turban

Mashed potatoes are mixed with pecans, onions, spices and green chili, stuffed into a flour shell and topped with mint chutney $8.

Pecan pie

Delmonico, The Venetian

This version of the classic has an oatmeal shortbread crust and is topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce, $11.

Apple-pecan tart

DB Brasserie, The Venetian

Cookie batter cheesecake and vanilla poached apples are gilded with cinnamon crumble caramel sauce and butter-pecan gelato, $12.

If you have suggestions for On the Menu, please contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

 